EDITORIAL: Data breaches a wake-up call

The company says it seems the data comes from an e-mail server, which suggests this is not a very consequential breach. But significantly, Liberty adds that the e-mails involved include their attachments, which rachets up the significance.

The case is, of course, now a criminal investigation, but there is nothing trivial about the fact that e-mails may have been the only pieces of data stolen.

What this means is that quite possibly the criminals may know what insurance policies Liberty customers have, who they are and how they can be contacted. That creates massive new opportunities for extortion and effectively puts a mass of Liberty’s customers at financial risk. The criminals could also open fraudulent accounts in the names of Liberty customers and then try to claim insurance payouts.

The South African authorities, like those elsewhere, are in the process of tightening up the legislative framework, making companies more responsible for data security.

SA has passed the Protection of Personal Information Act 2013, but it is not entirely in force. The EU is doing the same, with what it calls the General Data Protection Regulation.

Yet, the legislation only goes so far, and the Protection of Personal Information Act, in any event, is aimed mainly at regulating the churning and sale of personal information rather than hacking per se.

Data hacking is already a crime, and the principal way of solving that problem is catching hackers and putting them in jail. That is something SA does not do well in conventional circumstances, never mind the technical world of hacking.

The problem is that in a digital world there are all kinds of jurisdictional problems in fighting this kind of crime, which spreads its tentacles globally with ease. The cross-border nature of the crime creates a hurdle to law enforcement.

The second problem is that data storage is increasingly easy to manage in large quantities. That is very convenient, but it also means that large amounts of data can physically be stolen comparatively easily.

That leaves prevention as the main bulwark against data breaches. However, companies and governments are now involved in an increasingly tough technical race to stay ahead of hackers. Yet, the technical problems are by no means insurmountable. Data can be encrypted; it can be password protected; it can be stored on multiple servers, and so on.

Increasingly, companies are going to be regarded with suspicion even if they are the victims of crime; perhaps especially if they are victims of crime.

The brand damage is of course significant, and that should be incentive enough to protect customer data. Customers themselves should be more aware of the problem.

The data breaches are collectively a wake-up call that should be heeded not just by banks and insurance companies but by all companies that collect personal data.

Like Liberty, they may find themselves under pressure not only from hackers but from their own customers.