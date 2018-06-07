EDITORIAL: Dog whistles for EFF voters

Even assuming this were true, why is the EFF so worried about this issue? There could be many entirely justifiable reasons why a curator should not, in the middle of an investigation, speak publicly about the issue. Once the curator has completed his report, the answer to this conundrum might become clear, but there is at least the possibility that the EFF has decided on a pre-emptive strike in case its name comes up in the report.

From a broader, political perspective it’s obvious that the EFF, rather like the DA, is floundering in the post-Zuma era, searching for a new rallying cry and raison d’être. Simply to state the obvious, former president Jacob Zuma’s departure has left a gaping hole in its election strategy. The Zuma-focus of its campaign was clearly resonating with the electorate, somewhat ironically since the prominent EFF members were instrumental in bringing Zuma to power.

In any event, Zuma’s departure has meant all the opposition parties need to develop a new election strategy, and quickly. In this moment of political panic, the EFF is experimenting with new messages and campaigns. Using race as a way of forcing voters to take sides dangerously mixes populism with identity politics in a way that has become a repellent but shockingly effective trope of modern politics internationally.

In taking this path, the EFF is ironically turning itself into a shadow of all the race-aligned political parties in SA’s benighted history. In that fact, there is some hope, because South Africans have all seen this before and know how it turns out – it turns out badly. This is all very unfortunate because the EFF does potentially have a constructive role to play in SA’s politics, representing marginalised communities and keeping the governing party, the ANC, under close scrutiny.

Yet, if it travels too far down this road, it will lose not only some of its support but also its credibility, which will become drowned out by the stench of the very racism it claims to be fighting.