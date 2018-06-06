EDITORIAL: SA’s troubling performance

Talk about a cold shower. SA’s economy shrank by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2018 on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. Although most economists had pencilled in a decline, the negative number is much higher than anticipated. The results are that the first quarter marked the economy’s worst quarter-on-quarter performance since the global financial crisis.

So much for Ramaphoria.

The shock of the lower-than-expected number had an immediate and dramatic effect on the rand, which weakened about 10c against the dollar, a decline that was pared down later in the day.

The decline was really the result of unexpected weakness almost across the board. Some sectors were expected to decline, but there was hope these declines would be mitigated by rebounds in other areas. As it turned out, mining fell 9.9%, manufacturing 6.4% and construction 1.9%. But the real shocker was the agricultural sector, which declined 24.7%.

Earlier in 2018, there was hope that consumer confidence, which is running at a record high, would have held up consumer spending, but retail sales came in negative, too.

There are reasons to be concerned at the decline, but also reasons to hope that this shocking number will turn around fairly quickly. One reason to refrain from panicking is simply mathematical: the decline comes off an unexpected high fourth quarter of 2017, so comparing the first quarter of 2018 to its immediate predecessor makes the decline look worse than it is. Annualising the number compounds the apparent decline.