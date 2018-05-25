EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa’s first 100 days

The depth of the problems, though, should not be underestimated: South African Airways is still in a liquidity crisis and Eskom is in what looks like a death spiral. South African Express and Denel have been depleted. We are still to see how brave Ramaphosa will be in taking the knife to these companies.

Also part of the confidence-building measures are the appointments of a strong, independent economic adviser and several special economic envoys, and the announcement of an ambitious investment target of $100bn. Two summits, one on jobs and one on investment, are planned.

These do little but indicate Ramaphosa’s good intentions. What investors, ratings agencies and business are looking to are structural reforms that can remove blockages to growth.

Freeing up infrastructure bottlenecks, electricity pricing, private participation in state-owned companies, broadband spectrum, the regulatory mining regime and the chronic and systemic failure of education are the things that will decide whether SA succeeds in the next five to 10 years. There is also the critical imperative to rebalance public finances from consumption expenditure to investment.

With the exception of the Mining Charter, on which the president and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe have moved with speed, when it comes to these fundamentals we are really in no better position now than we were before Ramaphosa took office. We also do not know with how much energy and commitment any of these problems will be tackled.

Along with the slow rethink he is doing over the Cabinet, Ramaphosa is taking his time in giving thought to the big strategic and policy questions. It is perhaps unfair to evaluate him now on matters that will take a full term to turn around, but the problem is there is little sense of urgency.

The same goes for the key positions in the state. Restoring the state’s capability is an urgent priority, but Ramaphosa has made a tentative start. While he has decided that it is not possible to disturb the delicate balance in the ANC by firing the rest of former president Jacob Zuma’s appointments, without changes to the executive there will be no improvement in the administration.

Events in the North West have demonstrated that Ramaphosa walks a fine line in the ANC. He is yet to consolidate his power and it is hoped he will have the opportunity to do so as provinces and regions hold conferences in the next few months.

For now, the internal challenge to him remains in play and he must be at pains to ensure his conduct is strictly within the confines of ANC policy. That is what has made the land issue – which has dominated the political stage in these first 100 days — such a difficult one to navigate. While Ramaphosa, who was flatfooted at first, now does seem to have a game plan for how to deal with the land question, resolution is a long way off. The first 100 days were the easy part, the uphill work is still to come.