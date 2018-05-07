EDITORIAL: Let Old Mutual prove its mettle

But it’s easy to forget that times were very different then. There were some strong reasons for firms wanting to expand internationally to move to London. SA’s exchange control regime was liberalising but was still a constraint to doing global acquisitions quickly and easily. Fund management was a much less global business and the pool of capital into which JSE-listed firms could tap was limited.

There were some good reasons to move to London, yet some South African-based firms (such as Sasol and Bidvest) expanded abroad without doing so, and the fortunes of those who did move diverged. SAB, now swallowed up by AB InBev, was the unquestioned success story of the London five. Investec has done well in a more modest way and made the best of the acquisition currency the London listing gave it. Billiton disappeared into BHP Billiton; Didata was bought out too. While Anglo has survived and sometimes thrived, it is much slimmed down.

Arguably, whether these companies did well or badly for their shareholders was much more about the quality of management and execution of their international expansion strategies than it was about where they were listed.

Old Mutual’s record was patchy, with many bad acquisitions, which subsequently had to be unravelled. It severely underperformed its largest South African rival, Sanlam. In the end it decided it had to break itself up because it was simply uninvestable: the big emerging market investors didn’t want its UK and US business, and the developed market investors didn’t want its African and emerging markets business.

The test of its break-up decision will be whether the sum of the parts proves to be worth a lot more than the Old Mutual conglomerate was. The jump in the share price lately suggests the market is at last starting to recognise the upside to be gained once the two new companies, in SA and the UK, are set free, with a third — Nedbank — to be unbundled. Crucially, the test will be whether each of the three companies does more independently than it ever did as part of the group.

The new Old Mutual Ltd has a strong brand and strong market position. With its centre of gravity now clearly in SA and its focus clearly on sub-Saharan Africa, it has the potential to become more efficient and effective and to challenge its local rivals head-on. Now it just has to start realising that potential.