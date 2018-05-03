EDITORIAL: Christo Wiese has some cheek

The German press attention began after prosecutors in the German town of Oldenburg raided Steinhoff’s offices. After that, the prosecutors confirmed they were looking at certain individuals, including Jooste.

That was many months before Steinhoff finally admitted to “irregularities” in its accounts and accepted Jooste’s resignation. When investors see Wiese’s precedent-setting claim, they will no doubt ask why the board he chaired didn’t act with more urgency earlier, given the ample warning they had.

Of course, it seems Wiese’s claim isn’t fundamentally about extracting that amount of money from Steinhoff (which it doesn’t have), but rather about jockeying for position as the claims mount against the group.

Steinhoff chairwoman Heather Sonn spoke at last week’s annual general meeting about the need to restructure the business — a torturous process in which the company will have to decide what to keep, what to sell and what sort of business it will look like afterwards.

Wiese’s eye-boggling legal claim is simply about elbowing his way into a seat at the table, while the restructuring process is hammered out.

In a letter sent alongside the summons, Wiese’s lawyers said that they would “hold further steps in abeyance” if they could enter into discussions with Steinhoff’s board and that a restructuring must be made “as expeditiously as possible”.

In other words, it’s a negotiating tactic.

But for the man who was responsible for oversight of the company during the fraud to now hit Steinhoff with a legal claim that threatens to sink an already fragile business, it’s chastening for others who have lost millions.

This is especially so since millions of South Africans lost billions, cumulatively, thanks to Steinhoff’s 92% fall in value over the past five months.

The Public Investment Corporation, for example, held 8.4% of Steinhoff on behalf of government employees and will have lost more than R15bn from the fall in the stock. As the Government Employees Pension Fund is a defined-benefit fund, that means should the fund fall short at any point or be unable to meet its obligations taxpayers would have to pay up.

And nearly all South Africans who have pension funds had some exposure to Steinhoff, so they would have felt some effect at least.

Wiese has lost half his fortune in this debacle and is entitled to take action. But given his role as chairman of the company until December, his massive claim leaves a bad taste in the mouth for the millions of voiceless South Africans who also lost plenty.