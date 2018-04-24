Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Lesetja Kganyago at the IMF’s top policy adviser can benefit SA

Having our own man speaking for the IMF’s international monetary and finance committee does inspire pride and it potentially has real impact

24 April 2018 - 05:35
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Anyone who happened to be watching TV on Saturday night might have come upon a broadcast from Washington in which the chairman of the IMF’s international monetary and finance committee, Lesetja Kganyago, reported back on the committee’s deliberations, alongside IMF CEO Christine Lagarde.

The sometimes arcane politics of the Bretton Woods institutions — the IMF and World Bank — don’t tend to be of much interest in SA. But having our own man speaking for a committee that is the IMF’s top policy adviser does inspire pride and it potentially has real impact.

Much of Saturday’s Washington media conference focused on the committee’s concern about the rise of protectionism and Kganyago, a seasoned economist, took the lead in detailing just how important the expansion of global trade has been in driving the global economic recovery of the past couple of years, and why it needs to continue.

SA has a seat at that table, now it just has to take advantage of that global growth to up its own economic growth rate

But he also brings to the post an emerging markets perspective and SA and its emerging market peers, particularly in smaller markets such as our own, stand to benefit if that perspective is more centre stage in Washington.

One "emerging" market that certainly doesn’t lack for focus is China, and the big concern about protectionism at the IMF’s spring meetings that ended on Saturday was about the prospect of the trade war between the US and China that could follow President Donald Trump’s new trade barriers.

Tension between these two economies, which are the world’s largest, overshadowed the meetings in Washington, but happily, it seems the meetings did provide a platform to moderate that tension. Lagarde has been vocal in calling for countries to avoid damaging protectionism and not long after she said the spring meeting "had made progress towards dialogue" US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin announced he was considering a trip to Beijing to hold talks on the trade dispute, and China welcomed this.

Ten years after the global financial crisis, the Bretton Woods institutions are making progress on the institutional reforms that emerging markets, China included, have long called for. China’s share of the vote will increase somewhat, and that of the US will decrease, in terms of reforms announced at the weekend, which will also see the Bretton Woods member countries put more capital into the World Bank to enable it to expand its developmental role.

The meeting flagged the risk of the high level of debt held by governments and nonfinancial institutions, and the African Consultive Group meeting in Washington sounded warning noises about growth being too low and public debt levels rising to unmanageable levels in many countries on the continent.

The risks to the global financial system posed by the rise of cryptocurrencies was also a key discussion, with policy makers looking at what they can do to mitigate and manage those risks.

But the meeting took up various other hot global topics as well, moving to review the role that advanced countries play in bribery and corruption globally and to step up monitoring corruption in the countries to which the IMF lends.

The acknowledgement that corruption is not just an emerging market scourge but an advanced country one is significant: as Lagarde said, "the flip side of every bribe taken is a bribe given", and much of the money flows go through the financial sectors of major capitals.

With global recovery now well under way and the IMF raising its forecast for global growth in 2018 and 2019 the tone of the meeting was fairly optimistic, and the IMF is trying to nurture that growth and demonstrate its own relevance across a broad front of issues.

SA has a seat at that table, now it just has to take advantage of that global growth to up its own economic growth rate.

World’s debt load balloons to a record $164-trillion, warns IMF

The International Monetary Fund says the global debt burden is clouding an otherwise upbeat outlook for the world economy
World
5 days ago

WATCH: What the IMF’s upbeat report means for SA

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce leads a panel of journalists and editors in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
4 days ago

IMF predicts two more years of feast before famine sets in

Governments must use the good times to make structural reforms and put in place tax policies that raise potential output of their economies, the fund ...
World
6 days ago

IMF delivers SA a vote of confidence

The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook say the onset of a new political leadership in SA has reduced policy uncertainty
Economy
6 days ago

Economist Trudi Makhaya has what it takes to spur economic change

The respected economist is at the helm of Ramaphosa’s team tasked with bringing in $100bn in investment over the next five years, writes Sunita Menon
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: List of PIC’s disastrous ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Dark clouds hover over Tencent and Ping An, as ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: How Winnie has lightened our load
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
STUART THEOBALD: It’s imperative to appoint an ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Basic education thrown under the bus — and it ...
Opinion

Related Articles

World’s debt load balloons to a record $164-trillion, warns IMF
World

WATCH: What the IMF’s upbeat report means for SA
Opinion

IMF predicts two more years of feast before famine sets in
World

IMF delivers SA a vote of confidence
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.