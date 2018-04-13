EDITORIAL: Not a wealth of choices for SA

This is borne out by several international examples. Several countries — for instance India — that implemented wealth taxes have since abandoned them, having found that the cost of classifying and measuring net assets proved too expensive.

But in SA there is a particularly strong case to be made for a wealth tax. SA has a Gini co-efficient of 0.67 in income inequality. Among the 149 countries that the World Bank ranks for relative inequality, SA is the highest, followed closely by neighbours Namibia and Botswana. When wealth inequality is measured, the picture is even more unequal and SA has a Gini coefficient of 0.9 — higher than global inequality overall.

In the past few years, owing in part to the work of French economist Thomas Piketty, it is wealth rather than income that has been identified as the bigger culprit in fuelling inequality. In SA, this is overlaid with a history of racially based wealth accumulation. Not only do rich people stay rich because they inherit wealth, but white people, in general, stay rich, while black people, in general, stay poor.

This goes to the heart of what is at issue in SA’s political economy. The redistribution of land, which has become the central political debate, is a proxy for the wealth inequality question.

So to many a wealth tax looked like a ready-made solution and is a measure that would certainly win broad appeal. The committee’s recommendation against it will not go down well.

Importantly though — and before there is a popular uproar — the committee recommends that there are existing taxes, in particular estate duty, that can and must be used to tackle SA’s levels of inequality. Very little tax is actually paid through estate duty as there are a variety of ways to avoid tax — particularly the wide use of trusts — that have not been put under sufficient scrutiny. The recommendation is that the entire estate duty regime be reviewed to establish a more effective and equitable package of rates and abatements.

The committee also suggests dropping the spousal abatement, which allows for estate duties to be deferred until both spouses pass away, and suggests placing limits on donations between spouses. Treasury has already started down this path and in February raised the rate of taxation on estates that are larger than R30m. It also capped the amount that a person can contribute to a retirement fund, which was used as a way to avoid estate duties when death seemed imminent.

It is clear though that much more needs to be done. It is obvious that the tax system cannot do it all, and it is economic growth above all and a redistributive national budget that is well spent that can make a real dent in inequality. But SA is running out of time to effect meaningful and demonstrable change.