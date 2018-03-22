EDITORIAL: Life Esidimeni: now for justice

They died of starvation, neglect and ignorance at the hands of unqualified and callous personnel. As retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke so forcefully put it in his 100-page arbitration award on Monday, these patients were subjected to a barbaric ordeal that no human being should endure, least of all at the hands of the very people entrusted to care for them. His eloquent ruling reminds us that people with mental illness are human beings with rights equal to those more healthy and highlights the deep prejudice and stigma that surrounds mental issues.

His decision to order the state to pay the families of the victims R1.2m in damages, build a monument and provide them with counselling highlights the broader devastation of the ill- conceived project. Relatives used their own resources to try to track down missing patients and endured heartache and loss.

At the same time, his ruling exposes how a group of senior state officials lost touch with their own humanity and exhibited a blatant disregard for their professional and official duties.

Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, former head of health Tiego Selebano and former head of mental healthcare services Makgabo Manamela all chose to ignore repeated warnings from patients’ families, doctors and activists that lives were in jeopardy. Not one of the three has provided a plausible explanation for the hasty transfer of the patients, nor accepted direct responsibility for the consequences of their actions. All three claimed the move was intended to save money, but the health ombudsman concluded the move would push up costs and this argument was also contradicted by Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy. Moseneke found Mahlangu was ultimately responsible for the project and was quite aware of the risks but had brushed them aside.