EDITORIAL: Mining a new charter together

The upshot of last weekend’s charter talks is, however, that there is now the strong prospect that the industry, including all its stakeholders, will come up with a new charter that has broad buy-in and has the potential to restart investment and growth in South African mining at the same time as putting in a model of industry transformation that can make the industry more equitable and inclusive and enhance its socioeconomic contribution.

The court permitted the postponement of the chamber’s application but it also recorded that the community groups that had intervened to challenge Zwane’s charter were "interested and relevant stakeholders". That will ensure community interests are included in the negotiations, along with those of the government, the industry and labour.

It builds on a process the Chamber of Mines had already begun over the past difficult year by reaching out to community groups and other stakeholders to ask them what they would like to see in a new charter.

This is potentially a watershed for the industry. And it couldn’t come at a better time, given that commodity prices have picked up and there is plenty of investment that could be unlocked if the regulatory drama and uncertainty that has eroded invest-ment and jobs in the industry over the past few years can be fruitfully tackled.

SA still has some of the world’s richest unmined ore deposits but its hostile regulatory environment has seen it drop from 53rd to 74th of 104 countries in the latest Fraser Institute index of mining investment attractiveness, the Institute of Race Relations points out. A study by the Chamber of Mines recently found R122bn of new investment could be available in a new and more conducive environment, up 84% on current levels.

Anglo American’s healthy results last week showed the benefits of its restructuring but also highlighted the happier commodity price environment, as well as the happier outlook in SA itself, with Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani hailing Ramaphosa’s intervention as evidence that the mining environment in the country could change.

Talks on a new charter need to start as soon as possible under a new and more credible and consultative minister.

Nor is it only a new minister that is needed. As the Mpumalanga incident illustrates, the rot in the Mineral Resources Department needs to be cleaned out altogether and the long road to repairing the regulatory environment for mining in SA, at regional and national level, needs to begin.