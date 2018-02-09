EDITORIAL: Promising signs at the PIC

Slowly it seems the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is starting to realise whose money it is that it manages. The news that CE Dan Matjila had earlier this week met the Public Servants Association (PSA) and apologised for the poor handling of the decision to provide a R5bn bridging facility to Eskom is a sign that there is a new awareness it is the pension holders themselves to which the PIC must ultimately account.

The way things are now is that the lines of accountability are very weak. Most of the funds the PIC invests — about R1.6-trillion — come on mandate from the Government Employees Pension Fund.

In Eskom’s case, the PIC did consult the Government Employees Pension Fund over making the R5bn bridging facility available. The PIC argued that governance at Eskom was much improved, with a new board and top management vigorously cleaning house. It also argued it was shown letters of commitment from three commercial banks that the R20bn that Eskom needed to survive to the end of March would soon be forthcoming. Third, the PIC said it calculated the damage of an Eskom default on pensioners, as the PIC held about R90bn of Eskom debt, and chose the lesser evil.

While the PIC communicated this to the pension fund it did not filter down to the fund’s constituents, which include several trade unions, of which the PSA is one. The PIC says it wants such decisions to be taken with better consultation with the trade unions involved.

This is a good development. There have been countless attempts to apply political pressure to the investment decisions of the PIC, most of which we know nothing about.

One incident we do know about was the approach by South African Airways at the height of its financial and governance crises to the PIC in 2017. Matjila saw off that raid promptly.

But as the PSA fears — as do the other unions whose members are part of the Government Employees Pension Fund — these are not the last attempts the government will make to access the PIC pot of money, which is more frequently than not erroneously described as "government money".

The more steps that can be taken to fire-proof the PIC the better. While the PSA has pressured Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to in future apply a provision of the Public Investment Corporation Act, which suggests that unions should be able to make nominations for the board, stronger measures are needed.

The private member’s bill tabled by DA shadow finance minister David Maynier is a good place to start. Maynier’s bill proposes that the chairperson of the PIC be appointed by the finance minister on recommendation of the National Assembly and that the board include union representatives. The way it works at the moment is the finance minister appoints the entire board.

The bill also recommends that the PIC publish details of all of its unlisted investments annually, something which it has begun to do only recently due to pressure.

While Eskom should soon be able to access the capital markets again, it has not reached the peak of its borrowing yet. In the 2018-19 year, which begins on April 1, another R70bn must be raised. While there is no expectation that there will be a need to turn to the PIC, the new leadership of Eskom has flagged that the company’s debt burden is unsustainable.

The suggestion of Eskom interim CE Phakamani Hadebe has been that some of its debt be converted to equity, with the development finance institutions and the PIC first in the queue to be approached. This will again ignite the debate.

Will holding equity in Eskom be a good investment for public servants and pensioners? That is not a question we can answer now, but the important thing is that when the time comes there is full disclosure and consultation with the people whose money may be at risk.