EDITORIAL: Broad acclaim for central bank

Germany has a particular place in SA’s constitutional and central bank history because the concept of an independent bank is very much a German one and in the drafting of SA’s Constitution, the ANC economic department drew on the German model.

It’s that model of a central bank with a primary mandate to combat inflation that was under fire in 2017, when Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took aim at it. Though she eventually dropped her efforts to change the Reserve Bank’s mandate, the Bank has continued to face pressure to change its shareholding structure — even though that structure has nothing to do with its mandate.

Central Banking’s choice of Kganyago is a loud and clear message of support from the global central banking community for the governor and an even clearer accolade for his successful efforts, and those of his Reserve Bank colleagues, in fending off the challenge to the Bank’s independence.

Said Central Banking: "Kganyago has defended and enhanced the South African Reserve Bank’s reputation as an independent and well-governed institution against all threats — despite a turbulent political and economic backdrop."

That’s important, not only for SA but also for other central bankers across the African continent who may face threats to the independence of their institutions.

Central Banking’s commentary also makes it clear it chose Kganyago because he is a really good central banker who leads a really good institution. And though his IMF appointment isn’t about politics, it reflects just how highly he and the institution are regarded internationally.

The appointment also reflects the way in which SA under democracy has always punched above its weight on the global financial and economic stage, and continues to do so. Kganyago was a key player in the post-financial crisis initiative to reform the governance of the IMF and he comes to his new post with deep knowledge and experience of the global institution.

He will chair a committee — comprising finance ministers and central bank governors, — that is at the heart of global financial and economic governance and whose advice the IMF’s board is not wont to ignore.

The appointment and the awards can only help to burnish the reputation of the Reserve Bank abroad and, as a result, they may help to ensure that emerging market issues, and Africa’s issues, are on the global radar screen.

That can only be a good thing. But they must also serve as a strong message to South Africans about the importance of the Reserve Bank as an institution and the need to safeguard its independence and integrity — as well as the quality of its leaders.