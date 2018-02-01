EDITORIAL: Viceroy: short and distort?

Most of the people and institutions involved in some way in the stock market are betting, or hoping, share prices will go up. Asset managers want to impress their clients with returns; companies want to impress shareholders with impressive stock market performance; and investors obviously want the value of their investments to increase.

Short sellers are a threat to all these players, and consequently are almost universally disliked. But they play an important role in questioning and challenging the consensus view which gravitates towards the specious notion that all is well and will be so forever. In this sense, the report by short-sellers Viceroy on Capitec is welcome. They help to keep it real.

But what is real?

Capitec’s share price fell from R1,070 to R800 over the past five days, a roughly 25% decline.

One investment bank has a target price of R1,200, another says R875 and yet another says R360. This is an unusually wide target, but it does illustrate how difficult it is even for market professionals to estimate value with accuracy. There is only a little truth here, and a lot of perceived truth.

One thing we do know for sure is that prior to the publication of the Viceroy report, Capitec was riding very high, trading at 21 times anticipated earnings, almost double that of the "big four". Capitec has been growing its customer base faster, but does it deserve to be rated twice as high? Probably not.