EDITORIAL: Viceroy: short and distort?
Most of the people and institutions involved in some way in the stock market are betting, or hoping, share prices will go up. Asset managers want to impress their clients with returns; companies want to impress shareholders with impressive stock market performance; and investors obviously want the value of their investments to increase.
Short sellers are a threat to all these players, and consequently are almost universally disliked. But they play an important role in questioning and challenging the consensus view which gravitates towards the specious notion that all is well and will be so forever. In this sense, the report by short-sellers Viceroy on Capitec is welcome. They help to keep it real.
But what is real?
Capitec’s share price fell from R1,070 to R800 over the past five days, a roughly 25% decline.
One investment bank has a target price of R1,200, another says R875 and yet another says R360. This is an unusually wide target, but it does illustrate how difficult it is even for market professionals to estimate value with accuracy. There is only a little truth here, and a lot of perceived truth.
One thing we do know for sure is that prior to the publication of the Viceroy report, Capitec was riding very high, trading at 21 times anticipated earnings, almost double that of the "big four". Capitec has been growing its customer base faster, but does it deserve to be rated twice as high? Probably not.
The crux of the Viceroy report concerns an allegation about the proportion of loans that have gone bad at Capitec, which the company claims the bank is obscuring by extending the repayment period of loans its customers can’t repay. As a consequence of refinancing delinquent loans, Viceroy believes Capitec’s loan book is greatly overstated. "Viceroy’s analysis against competitors suggests an impairment/write-off impact of R11bn will more accurately represent the delinquencies and risk in Capitec’s portfolio," the company’s report says.
This is a very serious allegation: it would constitute about 14% of Capitec’s total assets.
The bank itself acknowledges arrears of 5.6% of gross loans and advances in the 2016 financial year, a very slight increase from the year before. It also acknowledges rescheduled accounts in the last six months of the year amounted to 9.4% of gross loans and advances. This compares to nonperforming loans at the big four banks of around 3%. For Capitec, this is a pretty scary number, but it’s nothing like the high of 9.4% nonperforming loans the banking sector as a whole hit in the first half of 2010.
Obviously, all banks have an incentive to reschedule loans that might go bad, since in effect, the longer the loan, the more the bank earns. But the downside is that if banks force their customers into debt-traps, they effectively destroy themselves. So it’s worrying that Capitec is effectively rescheduling one in 10 loans. But to its credit, Capitec has massively increased its provisions for doubtful debts so that it now amounts to around 12.5% of bad debts and 223% of gross loans and advances. Obviously, Viceroy doesn’t mention that.
In one sense, the biggest failing of the Viceroy report is not at the microlevel but at the macrolevel. It insists that Capitec is essentially something akin to a payday lender. This is a self-serving slur. The bank is now essentially a transactional bank with around 9-million accounts and around 4-million clients. It charges thumping interest rates for debt, but it also pays higher interest rates for clients in credit, and that is a significant part of its business model – and its success.
Two of the most popular trading aphorisms are "pump and dump" (talk a share up and then sell) and "poop and scoop" (talk a share down and then buy). To that there is now an addendum: short and distort. As cutting and interesting as it might be, the Viceroy report is essentially that; a trading tool that investors need to weigh against alternative interpretations — and instinct.
