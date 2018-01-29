EDITORIAL: How the Zondo inquiry offers hope

So the core allegations in Madonsela’s report are up there in the terms of reference. And though the list of Gupta allegations and issues has been extended somewhat beyond the State of Capture report to include the issue of whether the Saxonwold family tried to get ministers to intervene to prevent their bank accounts being closed, that seems a legitimate addition.

Arguably, if the terms of reference had been too narrowly defined, the commission could have been constrained in its work, so some flexibility was, perhaps, required.

However, there is at least one disturbing addition to the Zondo commission’s terms of reference that has the potential to dilute and derail the commission’s work. Paragraph 1.9 of the terms gives the Zondo commission a very wide mandate to probe the nature and extent of possible corruption in the awarding of contracts and tenders to almost any company by almost any public entity, minister, or public official — presumably at almost any time.

How the Zondo commission interprets this one will be crucial to whether it will prove to be a long and tortuous waste of time or a useful exercise that illuminates the Guptas’ role in capturing and undermining key state and economic institutions and holds to account those who were responsible.

Previous commissions have been overwhelmed by terms of reference that were far too wide: there are plenty of people from the president down who would surely love to see this one go the same, cumbersome and inconclusive way.

One lingering concern is that the regulations that should normally have been published with the terms of reference have yet to be seen. Those regulations give the commission its powers and resources. Any attempt to use the regulations to constrain the commission’s work must be resisted.

On the upside, though, it’s hugely encouraging that SA’s law-enforcement institutions have suddenly come to the party too. They are not so captured after all, it seems, nor are they using the appointment of a commission of inquiry to duck their responsibility to prosecute as they have done in the past.

Now that they have political cover, it seems, the Hawks are investigating at least seven cases involving Atul Gupta’s capture machinations, and they have pressed ahead with high-profile raids in the Free State related to the Vrede dairy farm.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a Davos media conference that the idea was that the commission of inquiry and criminal investigations by the law-enforcement authorities would go ahead "in tandem". The signs, so far, are good, although pressure on the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority to do their job properly must be kept up.

If they get into the habit of doing their job, and doing so effectively and without fear or favour, we shall, ideally, not need too many more commissions of inquiry like this one.