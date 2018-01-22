EDITORIAL: SA’s leadership changes gear

Even NPA boss Shaun Abrahams — the so-called Shaun the Sheep — seems to have found a hint of a spine as he attempts to cling to his job despite a court ruling against his appointment, promising he has 200 witnesses waiting to testify against Zuma and the Guptas.

And in perhaps the most dramatic sign of a power shift at the top, the government has at last appointed a new chairman, new board and new interim CEO at Eskom, with the board directed to get rid of allegedly corrupt Eskom executives including Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.

It will become clear only in coming days whether the measures at Eskom will be enough to arrest the crisis at the utility, which has been shunned by the markets, is running out of cash and must publish its delayed interim results by end-January to avoid having its bonds suspended by the JSE. The new board is not in place yet and stabilising the utility will be a mammoth task – with the risk that if it can’t be done fast enough, Eskom will default on its debt and put at risk not only the stability of SA’s public finances, but of its entire financial sector.

That reflects the extent to which SA is still walking an economic tightrope, despite the positive and welcome signals of change at the top. Speaking at a Deloitte conference in Sandton last week, S&P Global Ratings’s Konrad Reuss commented that none of the key issues of concern the rating agency had cited at its November downgrade had gone away.

SA’s growth rate was still dismal, year after year, and its public finances were weakening in a context of high and rising contingent liabilities from state-owned enterprises, with S&P rating Eskom at a level that "tells you there is a clear and present danger of a default", said Reuss.

S&P has already junked SA’s rating and Moody’s Investors Service could yet do so after February’s budget, which will be closely watched for evidence that the government is willing to act to stabilise SA’s public finances.

And, crucially, ratings agencies and markets will be looking for signs that the government is finally making economic growth a priority and taking some of the tough decisions required to get growth going again.

The positive signals will help for now, but the uncertainty about the timing of Zuma’s departure is not good for sentiment and the markets will wait only so long to see the signals translate into action to boost the economy and tackle its most pressing challenges. Ramaphosa and his ANC colleagues cannot afford to lose the momentum. They need to act decisively, and soon.