EDITORIAL: Time to sway Davos sceptics

The timing is fortunate from another point of view too. The mood at Davos is likely to be upbeat, or at least more upbeat than in the recent past, notwithstanding the rather downbeat theme of the conference, Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World.

The world is going through a period of unusually synchronised global economic growth. Perhaps partly for that reason, the 48th meeting of the event has attracted a record number of presidents and deputy presidents from around the world, about 60 in all.

Included in that group will be US President Donald Trump, whose presence will be something of an anomaly. Trump is perhaps the most fervently anti-globalisation and anti-free-trade US president in a generation, a stance that stands in stark contrast to the loose consensus of the Davos set, which is generally staunchly internationalist. Interestingly, the opening address will not be delivered by the notional "leader of the free world" but by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolically suggesting the grander shift in geopolitics.

The WEF is often criticised for being a closed circle of like-minded plutocrats: it costs about $50,000 for senior business leaders to attend. It takes place in a sealed-off Alpine retreat guarded by thousands of soldiers and police. Yet the reality of the conference is very different: the consensus is loose if it exists at all, the span of the conference’s subject matter is much wider than often thought and the participants are drawn from a broad array of society. Even singer Elton John will be attending.

The nature of the meeting is likely, however, to coalesce around the danger of a deteriorating geopolitical landscape that is only just eclipsing the dangers associated with social polarisation — which has been the main conference topic of previous meetings. Under those two headings, a host of other dangers looms, including growing income disparity, cyber-threats, and environmental degradation.

In this grand scheme of global politics, SA’s problems might seem small potatoes, but in many ways, SA is a microcosm of these broader issues. From severe water shortages in Cape Town to social conflict around school attendance, societal stresses from fast population growth, environmental change and political dislocation are everywhere evident.

If the meeting is to have real value, it will demonstrate to SA’s leaders the need for real urgency in confronting powerful trends. This is not a time for procrastination. With any luck, that message will be etched into the minds of SA’s political and business elite.