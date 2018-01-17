EDITORIAL: Ignoring bond markets risky

The result has been felt most acutely in the property market, which has seen enormous growth. That makes sense because the cost of government debt and the cost of home loans are linked. But it has left governments with huge, huge levels of debt, which currently cost them very little.

All this may be about to change, or at least change somewhat. Recently, US treasuries breached the 2.5% yield level, prompting one of the most prominent bond market specialists to declare that bonds were in bear market. Others disagree, but globally, inflation expectations are rising and central banks are reducing their purchases of long bonds. "It’s a period of quantitative tightening," quipped one market commentator.

It may be that large changes are unlikely. The social reason for lower bond yields is an ageing global population, since older people are more likely to save than to spend. The most obvious example of this trend is in Japan, where between 1990 and now the proportion of the population over 65 just exploded and is now about 15% of the total population. At the same time, bond yields collapsed, and, even now, very few project bond yields over 2% for the foreseeable future.

But the problem is that the market is now so huge that even small changes could have dramatic effects. The explosion of the housing market has meant the cost of homes might have increased dramatically, but it has also stimulated construction. More important, corporate and government debt has been comparatively easy to service. Marginal projects have been given the go-ahead even though they probably should not have been.

That all could change very rapidly. It requires much more vigilance than it is currently getting.