EDITORIAL: Trying to copy the dragon

So should countries like SA take Xi up on his offer and imitate the Chinese system, which has lifted 500-million people out of poverty over three decades?

Perhaps the biggest danger for outsiders is misunderstanding the reasons and cause of China’s success. Most people think of China as a repressive one-party state; it is and it is not. There is an element of democracy at local level. There is some opposition in parliament, but it’s contained within strict limits.

Some take seriously the Chinese state’s notional desire to follow a Leninist model. It does and it does not. Chinese state-owned companies are huge, and extremely efficient. But their efficiency is somewhat dependent on low wages and by South African standards, exploitative working conditions.

Just one measure of the complexity of the Chinese Communist Party Congress is that it includes, by some estimates, more than 100 dollar billionaires. There is not a single dollar billionaire in the US congress, and Donald Trump is the first billionaire president yet.

The complexity of the Chinese system, bound up in millennia of history and the near failure of the model during the Cultural Revolution, has resulted in a system that is unique. China has developed a state imbued with an obsessive desire to reform and perform in order to underpin its survival, which it guards jealously. In so doing, it may be sowing the seeds of an untenable future, but for the moment, the game is in balance.

The success of the system is tempting for developing countries, especially those like SA with a one-party dominant system, and particularly countries such as SA with a historic affection for left-wing ideology.