EDITORIAL: Confidence needed urgently

The danger now is that SA is stuck in a vicious cycle of low confidence, which results in low investment and low consumer spending, which in turn cuts growth, while the poor outlook in itself saps confidence further. It would take a major political turnaround to start reversing that. But SA’s past experience — at the birth of democracy, for example — has shown just how smartly the economy can bounce if confidence revives.

Whether the ANC’s December elective conference will be the magic political bullet to do that is the big question. But what is not in question is that if confidence and growth do not revive, and soon, the country faces some potentially dire fiscal and sovereign ratings consequences, which could worsen the growth outlook.

And that’s not to mention the social and political consequences of the fact that on average every South African has been getting poorer, because the economy is growing much more slowly than the population and is set to continue doing so for at least the next couple of years.

Going into the medium-term budget on October 25, it is clear that growth and revenue targets cannot be met, that the deficit for the current fiscal year will come in substantially higher than projected and that the targets for the next two years are unlikely to be met either, unless the government is willing to do some major adjusting on the spending or revenue sides or both. The World Bank’s report, which is its bi-annual Africa Pulse report, flags rapidly rising public debt and shrinking fiscal space as a particular concern for the region’s economies, including that of SA.

It will certainly be a concern for the ratings agencies, which have held off from further downgrades in large part because SA has frequently promised to stay on the path of the fiscal consolidation it planned. Without a lift in the growth rate, staying on that path is likely to prove close to impossible and further downgrades loom, by the middle of 2018 if not before.