EDITORIAL: Pace of state capture picking up

The Guptas might be on the back foot, but the project to capture the state is proceeding apace. Over the past few weeks, the looters have been emboldened again.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has embarked on a far-reaching redeployment of regional managers. These are not minor positions: the regional offices are where applications for exploration and mining rights are lodged.

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has had "informal talks" with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and says she plans to bring a new nuclear spend plan to the Cabinet.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has reshuffled the deck chairs among the compromised executive of Eskom, while the blatant thieving continues and an incompetent and discredited chair of the board looks on.

By demanding a list of all beneficiaries of loans made by the Public Investment Corporation, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has effectively thrown mud at corporations in the hope that something will stick.

Gigaba has also been talking to acting chief procurement officer Willie Mathebula, about measures that will reduce the oversight power of the Treasury. The proposal under discussion, reported on by the City Press, is that government departments will no longer have to ask the Treasury for permission to deviate from a contract.

Once a tender has been adjudicated, it could thereafter be prolonged, adjusted and added to, as long as the head of the department believes it is justified.

In practice, it will amount to the abandonment of the Public Finance Management Act.

To quote some relevant recent examples: if permission for deviations was not required then Eskom could extend its 2013 contract to buy chairs for R72m by another R24m with no one being any the wiser; and South African Revenue Services (SARS) boss Tom Moyane could forever extend the fishing expedition he has conducted into former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.