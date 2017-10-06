EDITORIAL: Competition Commission overreach

The problem is that the commission is making a habit of poor decisions, opening the possibility that it is being influenced by politics. Ironically, simultaneously with making the announcement on the Vodacom investigation, the commission withdrew three investigations against pharmaceutical companies accused of abuse of dominance.

In respect of its case against Equity, it said it was dropping the case "because an excessive prices case cannot be sustained" against the company.

That phraseology might lead you to conclude the company could be guilty, but the commission feels it cannot prove its case. In fact, it turns out there is no case and never was.

The drug in question is called Xalkori, which was not actually registered in SA. It was imported once with permission of the Medicines Control Council, but Equity had to buy the drug in Germany so naturally, it cost a lot. The question is, why was it impossible to find that out prior to announcing that the company was under investigation?

The problem is that powers granted to the commission are enormous and the potential fines — 10% of annual turnover in some cases — are so huge that the mere announcement of the initiation of an investigation constitutes a significant market event. That should place extra responsibility on the commission to announce investigations only when it really fancies its chances of a conviction.

As it happens, the commission is under political pressure to announce as many investigations as possible because the dominant ideology in the ANC at the moment is that the country is crawling with monopolies. The fact that the commission is yielding to this political pressure is just one more concern in a growing list of problems business has to deal with in its relationship with the government.