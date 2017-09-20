EDITORIAL: Galvanising the power of arts

There are two arguments for business to support the arts. It should do so without any preconceived agenda because artistic expression is the one untrammelled, unmediated, organic form of expression in a world that is excessively rule-bound. It provides everyone, including business, with an ungoverned insight into their world from which they can and should draw inspiration and creativity.

The second argument is practical: the arts help to build a mentality of creativity, the arts tend to drive tourism and build quality of life in very concrete ways. Crucially, in a world where problems are becoming more complex and co-operation is increasingly necessary, the arts provide a welcoming doorway to positive social interaction.

The Department of Arts and Culture figures for the sector are eye popping. In 2014, the latest date for which figures are available, the creative economy contributed R90.5bn to the economy, representing 2.9% of GDP. Cultural and creative industries employ more than 440,000 people. In value terms, that is about half the mining industry, and although the numbers are not strictly comparable in employment terms that’s more or less the same as the mining industry. This is not a small sector.

Basa is unusual in terms of its global counterparts in that it has developed beyond a corporate social investment or pure marketing model into developing shared social investment models. Basa CE Michelle Constant argues that arts entrepreneurs should investigate opportunities such as selling equity in their businesses instead of relying on a grants or donations model.

In a context of lower economic growth, arts sponsorship is likely to be even more stretched than it is now. But in some ways, it is more crucial than it has ever been.