EDITORIAL: Keeping cash is not hoarding

In line with Keeton’s argument, the Intellidex study shows South African firms have become more indebted and their balance sheets more risky over the period in which cash holdings have risen. There are reasons to hold more cash relative to assets, says Intellidex, especially when the economy is doing poorly and caution is warranted. As economic growth has slowed in the past four years, companies’ cash-to-assets ratio has risen.

But the takeaway from both studies is that large corporate cash holdings are not the same as an "investment strike". That makes intuitive sense anyway, if you look at it the other way around: if companies with sound balance sheets see good investment opportunities, they can finance this with debt or equity if they need to; whether or not they have cash in the bank has little to do with it.

But that is really the problem in SA. Companies will struggle to see good investment opportunities in a weak and uncertain economic growth outlook and a policy environment that is uncertain at best and antibusiness at worst.

Company managements are spending shareholders’ money, much of it ultimately the money of pension and provident fund members. Those shareholders will not and should not let the companies in which they hold shares make investments just for the sake of it. The investment case needs to be there, over the long-term — and in SA right now, it is often hard to make that case.

Reserve Bank figures last week showed private-sector investment spending was declining at 7% in real terms in the latest quarter and has been negative in more quarters lately than it has been positive.

The decline in investment spending has dire implications for the economy’s potential to grow in future years. Politicians and policy makers need to look to the real underlying reasons for investment falling, instead of placing spurious blame on the amount of cash in the bank.