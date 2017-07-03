EDITORIAL: Cracks leave SA vulnerable

Economists say austerity is over and Europe’s economies are reaping the benefits of structural reforms they implemented after 2008-09. As Berenberg Bank economist Florian Hense put it in a Business Times article, "the sick man of the world is recovering" and Europe is starting to look like the Goldilocks economy.

All that should be good for an emerging market economy such as SA, which has Europe as its major trading partner and whose economic fortunes depend in large part on global growth prospects. The not-so-good news is what this means for European monetary policy, and what that in turn could do to the wash of capital flows into emerging markets that has held up the rand even when SA was busy shooting itself in the foot politically and economically.

If the economies of advanced countries are showing a robust recovery, the time is coming to an end for the kind of abnormal monetary policy that the world has seen since the global financial crisis as central bankers have struggled to get their economies going.

The US Federal Reserve caused a global "taper tantrum" that hit emerging market currencies and bonds in mid-2013 when it suggested that it could taper down the quantitative easing with which it had tried to kick-start the US economy.

Last week, there was talk of a "taper tantrum two" after Draghi seemed to hint, in the contorted language that central bankers can use, that the ECB too might look to start moving back to a more normal monetary policy.

The ultra low or negative interest rates that have prevailed in Europe in recent years have been a big part of what has driven the relentless search for yield by global investors, driving huge flows of capital into emerging markets that offer much higher yields on their debt than investors can get in their home markets in Europe or the US.

What came out of Sintra, however, seemed to be what the Financial Times called a "co-ordinated shift by developed world central bankers in a more hawkish direction".

That has put big question marks over the pace of inflows into emerging market bonds and currencies, even though the ECB tried last week to clarify Draghi’s comments and curb further market volatility. "Can the party keep going?" the Institute for International Finance asked in its latest bulletin on capital flows to emerging markets.

In SA’s case, the institute’s figures suggest the party was already slowing down in the first five months of 2017, with year-to-date capital inflows that were only half of the same period in 2016. And if the tide of capital flows to emerging markets is going out globally, SA is particularly vulnerable.

Though the current account deficit is smaller than it was, SA still depends heavily on inflows of foreign capital to finance its balance of payments shortfall and these have lately been mainly portfolio inflows into bonds, in search of yield.