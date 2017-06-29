EDITORIAL: The business of transformation

As sections of the governing party become more antibusiness and antimarket, the "antitransformation" accusation has increasingly become one of the sticks with which to beat business.

It tends to be the instrument of choice of politicians such as Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who pulled out the "antitransformation" stick this week in the face of a court challenge to his new Mining Charter, on the grounds that it would do irreparable damage to the sector whose fortunes Zwane is supposed to champion.

Chances are that the ANC’s policy conference this weekend could have some of the party’s delegates urging more of the same for other sectors, potentially further denting investor confidence and economic growth — all of which makes business’s transformation intervention this week timely and crucially important.

It is the first time that organised business, across all sectors of the economy, has united behind a commitment and approach to transformation.