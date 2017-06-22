EDITORIAL: Audit report is cause for alarm

While these can vary in seriousness, the three categories that follow — qualified, adverse and a disclaimer — indicate serious financial mismanagement. A third of municipalities fall into these categories. According to the auditor-general, 27% of SA’s municipalities are just not sustainable.

Problems range from light, procedural issues to municipalities not submitting financial statements at all. That particular category has jumped over the past year and now constitutes 5% of SA’s 263 municipalities.

Other than that, the broad parameters have remained consistent, or at least consistently bad, over the past three years. For example, roughly 18% of municipalities had clean audits in the past year compared with 20% the year before and 15% the year before that. The big problem is that the number of municipalities getting worse (36) roughly matches the number getting better (42).

The auditor-general divides expenditure that does not comply with authorising legislation into three categories, and this division is extremely instructive. The categories are "irregular", "fruitless and wasteful" and "unauthorised". None of the categories suggests the expenditure was necessarily fraudulent, but all of them, to a greater or less degree, include the danger of fraud. Mostly, these are procedural problems.