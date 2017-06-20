EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reckless shot at central bank

There are several aspects of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bankorp/Absa lifeboat that are of grave concern. The most serious of these is her implicit criticism of the role of the Reserve Bank, both as a lender of last resort and as a custodian of monetary policy.

In criticising the bail-out and arguing that this was money that rightfully belonged to the people of SA, Mkhwebane appears to be questioning whether the Bank should have got involved at all in saving Bankorp. But protecting the stability of the financial system is one of the things that central banks do and if the woes of a troubled bank are deemed to pose a risk to the banking system as a whole, it is appropriate to step in.

Bail-outs should be directed towards protecting deposit holders rather than shareholders, who in the event of a bank failure should be the ones to take the hit. Assistance must be transparent. This did not happen in the case of Bankorp, which is one reason several investigations led by judges have found that the lifeboat was illicit.

Mkhwebane’s proposal of how the Bank’s mandate should be revised betrays a disturbing misunderstanding of what it is that central banks can and cannot do.