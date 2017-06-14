EDITORIAL: Between a rock and hard place

It was Hobson’s choice. The option chosen sends the message that although Maimane is leader of the party, he is not completely in charge. It raises doubts over the status of black leaders in the DA and over the seriousness with which the DA deals with issues of race in a way that recognises fully the pain and damage of the apartheid past.

The ANC will dine out on this narrative. To DA party outsiders (especially those in the ANC) the choice amounted to protection for Zille, in the same way that the ANC has time and again closed ranks around President Jacob Zuma for what it has mistakenly believed to be for the sake of party unity.

However, the second option was also difficult and would have led to inestimable internal damage.

The party is factionalised over the Zille issue, not strictly on grounds of race so much, but on grounds of regionalism, in a bid by Western Cape DA officials to hold on to their positions, awarded to them by Zille in the first place.

As can be expected, those who owe their positions of power and influence in the Western Cape to their allegiance to Zille and a close coterie of allies, have been the section of the party most opposed to disciplinary action against her.

Conveying the "political deal" to the public, Maimane was at pains to stress that the DA’s nonracialism project and his own mission as leader – "to grow the party by bringing South Africans of all races together" – was intact.