EDITORIAL: Nothing stable and predictable

Before the Brexit vote, British voters worried that they were being harnessed to a losing concept. Troubles in Greece, the continued economic underperformance of southern European nations and, particularly, the way eastern European countries were drifting away from European norms, combined to marginally shift the British electorate towards Brexit.

How different the world looks now. Instead of magnifying the European dilemma, Brexit has seemingly strengthened the desire of huge voting blocs in important European countries to rededicate themselves to the project. The British, on the other hand, now look as if they have inflicted on themselves an intractable mess, and then made it worse by handing their chief negotiator an unstable, minority government from which to launch a tough set of negotiations.

Brexit negotiations are due to begin in days, but instead of a wobbly Europe negotiating with a "strong and stable" leader backed by a large parliamentary majority, there is now a legitimate question about whether Britain will be able to start the negotiations on time after negotiations between the Conservative Party and the Ulster unionists seem less than perfectly concluded.