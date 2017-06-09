EDITORIAL: Dondo Mogajane has big shoes to fill

The directors-general of the Treasury in the democratic era have been an impressive bunch that made a significant contribution to SA’s fiscal and economic health and to its standing in the eyes of investors.

New director-general Dondo Mogajane, whose appointment the Treasury announced on Thursday, steps into big shoes. He follows former directors-general Maria Ramos, now CEO of Absa; Lesetja Kganyago, now governor of the Reserve Bank; and the highly regarded Lungisa Fuzile. But Mogajane has the advantage of having worked with his predecessors — and a solid CV and reputation.

That he is a Treasury insider will be a relief to the market, coming as it does after weeks of speculation about whether a Gupta-linked person would be installed in this crucial post. Not only is he an insider who first joined the Treasury 18 years ago, but he worked closely with ousted former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, serving as his chief of staff from 2010 to 2014.

The director-general is the accounting officer of the Treasury and its executive head, so who sits at that desk is, arguably, at least as important as who occupies the minister’s office. But while every such appointment matters, this one may matter more than most to SA’s standing in the eyes of investors and to business confidence levels that have been hammered by the fraught political environment.