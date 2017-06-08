EDITORIAL: Cosatu’s injury is self-inflicted

Much has changed between then and now. When Cosatu held its central committee meeting last week — an important meeting to take stock, held halfway between congresses — the decline was palpable. Not only had Cosatu lost its biggest affiliate – the National Union of Metalworkers of SA but one affiliate – the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union -stayed away because of financial troubles.

Six others were months in arrears in subscription fees and Cosatu itself had run up a deficit of R10m in the two years since the previous congress, said the financial report.

Only one union that organises in the private sector had grown its membership — the Communication Workers Union — while all others had lost members or remained stagnant. That Cosatu has managed to keep an overall membership of about 1.7-million is testament to the growth of the public sector unions and, in turn, public-sector employment growth.

So what has brought about this change of fortunes?

To a large extent, the decline of Cosatu unions is a result of their earlier great success. With majority union status, under the Labour Relations Act, came a host of rights, perks and privileges. Top of these was the ability to shut smaller unions out of the workplace on the basis of having reached a certain threshold of majority representation. With that, went competition for members and with that, the need to excel in providing services to members or, in the worst cases, to provide services at all.