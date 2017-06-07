EDITORIAL: Recession not the only worry

But this time, the worst-performing sector was trade, catering and accommodation, where output plunged 5.9%, cutting 0.8percentage points off headline growth. Banking added to the gloom, with the financial and business service sector contracting for the first time since the international recession in 2009.

Taken together, this was sufficient to eclipse farm output, which has been rising rapidly as SA recovers from 2016’s drought, even though agricultural GDP jumped 22%, the fastest rate in a decade.

The second reason for concern is that these numbers reflect the state of the economy before the political drama of the midnight cabinet reshuffle in which a host of ministers, including Pravin Gordhan, was booted out of the Cabinet. Gordhan was sacked at the end of March, so any effect that might have had on confidence will be clear only when second-quarter numbers are released. In the meantime, it’s obvious that the problem is in the consumer-facing sectors. What effect the reshuffle and the consequent political drama will have on consumers is unknown, but it is unlikely to be good.

As Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne points out, this result suggests that high unemployment and stagnant wages are finally dragging down the long-resilient consumer sector. The numbers confirm that the economy has contracted in four of the previous eight quarters. This is among the worst performances recorded anywhere in the emerging world. SA has not achieved three consecutive quarters of growth since 2014-15, he points out.