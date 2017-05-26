EDITORIAL: ANC at sixes and sevens

It’s never nice to be the one to spoil the fun, but the story doing the rounds this week that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will ask President Jacob Zuma to step down sadly is a case of wishful thinking.

There is no doubt that Zuma’s presidency is damaging the ANC’s credibility and its chances at the polls, come 2019. There is also a growing realisation that instead of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma being helped in her campaign for the ANC presidency by her proximity to Zuma, the association is proving more of a handicap day by day.

To dump Zuma now and shore up support ahead of the election is the rational and sensible thing for the ANC to do. The problem is that the ANC has been neither rational nor sensible for quite some time.

Although signs of dissent grow by the day — now Zuma is banned from addressing gatherings of Cosatu and Parliament plans an inquiry into Eskom — the NEC is sharply divided. Convention is that all decisions are taken by consensus or sufficient consensus and that no voting takes place. To win a no-confidence vote in the NEC would require a good deal more than 50% plus 1. Probably only 70% could do it. The anti-Zuma crowd just doesn’t have this kind of support.