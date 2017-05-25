EDITORIAL: Business still ignores women

Overall, the percentage of women in senior leadership roles has seen only miniscule change over the past decade, with representation increasing slightly from 26% in 2004 to 28% in 2017. As shocking as this may be, it’s not out of kilter with some prominent developed countries — in fact, it is substantially higher than the UK (19%) and about the same as Australia (23%).

But being average should never be an aspiration — and this is where the report gets interesting. The majority of executives, male and female, interviewed by Bain support greater gender equality. But digging down a bit, Bain asked a simple but penetrating question: why? When asked to choose the primary reason for their belief in gender equality from three alternatives — moral imperative, government legislation and business performance — only 20% of men cited business performance. This figure jumped to 30% when women were asked the same question. Both numbers are extremely low and worrying.

"Until there is sincere recognition of how gender equality influences business performance, true progress in the workplace is unlikely. Businesses may achieve gender targets, but they will not have created the appropriate environment for women to thrive," the report comments.

One of the big problems highlighted by the report is what it calls "middle-management permafrost"; women tend to rise as quickly as men to middle management but then get stuck there. Often women, particularly in middle management, feel marginalised, ignored or simply worn down by trying to get their efforts recognised. As a consequence, promotions generally take longer and the loss in confidence is reflected in the decline in advocacy scores by women a few years into their careers, the report says.