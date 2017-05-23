EDITORIAL: Risks make rate cut a gamble

The last time the monetary policy committee met, in March, one member voted for a rate cut. That was even though the meeting just happened to be in that week of the roadshow recall.

Indeed, the committee announced its decision to hold rates just hours before President Jacob Zuma’s shock late-night cabinet reshuffle.

But at the time that the committee sat, the inflation outlook was looking more benign than before, thanks to a stronger rand and declining food prices, while SA’s growth prospects were looking weak.

That should have supported a rate cut, in the eyes of one member, and in subsequent weeks some in the market did start to anticipate a cut, especially after the rand turned out to be much more resilient than expected to the reshuffle and to the rating downgrades that followed.

Now, as the committee begins its May meeting, the short-term inflation outlook seems to be even more benign — and growth prospects are even weaker.

The drought is ending. The rand is holding up, sort of. And consumers are so under pressure financially and business and consumer confidence are so muted that demand in the economy is very weak, limiting businesses’ ability to put up prices. Some economists see the consumer price inflation rate going below 5% in 2017, even though it will not yet go below the 4.5% midpoint of the inflation target range.

On the growth side, while the IMF has revised its growth forecast slightly up for 2017, to a princely 1%, many other economists are revising down to well below 1% — and some now expect 2018 will be worse. All else being equal, that should prompt the committee at least to consider cutting rates, if not now, then next time.