EDITORIAL: SA’s stalling motor sector

It will stop selling its cars in India as well, although it will hold on to its Indian manufacturing plant, which will produce for export to Latin America.

GM, which makes two Chevrolet models and the Isuzu bakkie at its Port Elizabeth assembly plant, plans to sell the plant to Japan’s Isuzu Motors, which from 2018 will build and distribute only its own brand. New Chevrolet vehicles will not be sold in SA after 2017, though the Isuzu dealer network will continue to provide service and aftersales support for the Chevrolets already on the road.

GM’s Opel brand is expected to remain in SA but its future will depend on Europe’s PSA Group, the maker of Citroen and Peugeot, to which GM has recently sold the Opel brand.

The divestment will be a blow to Port Elizabeth’s fragile economy. It’s not yet clear how many of the 1,500 jobs at GM’s plant Isuzu will keep, but many of those must be at risk, and more will go in GM’s Gauteng corporate and sales headquarters, which employs a further 300 people.

Then there are the dealerships, whose number will be trimmed from 132 to 90, putting jobs and businesses at risk. This is not a time when SA can afford to lose any more employment or investment. Arguably, GM had long been half-hearted about SA and its last new significant investment was several years ago.

Nor was it one of the success stories of SA’s much-vaunted Automotive Production and Development Programme. With annual production of 34,000 vehicles and annual exports that were a fraction of market leader Toyota’s 8,000 a month, GM fell below the threshold for the incentives under the programme. Concessions had to be made so it could receive a portion of those incentives.