EDITORIAL: Lonmin woes a mining portent

Lonmin reported a $214m loss for the six months to March compared with a $6m loss the year before, while revenue fell $29m to $486m. As a result, the share price has fallen to about R17. This is substantially less than the R21 a share at which the Public Investment Corporation invested to underpin the company’s latest emergency capital-raising exercise, which has left public servants holding 30% of the company. It was trading at about R200 just a few years ago.

Lonmin can and has managed the situation by reducing capex, but its room for manoeuvre is increasingly constricted and it has a narrower margin left to avoid breaching its key debt covenants.

Mining is a gambler’s game and extreme highs and lows are par for the course. Investors know this, as does the industry. But there are worrying signs that Lonmin is treading a path that other miners could well follow.

AngloGold Ashanti, just to take one example, also had a disappointing first quarter. In 2014, the company proposed a capital-raising exercise. At that point, the gold price was at $1255/oz and the company’s debt, at $3.7bn, was almost equal to its market capitalisation. The plan was scrapped and three years later, debt has been significantly reduced and labour relations have stabilised. But the gold price is languishing and production and ore grades continue to drop.

This is a moment you would expect the government and mining industry to be deep in crisis talks, trying to find ways to save the industry. Instead, there is an ominous radio silence. Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has shocked the industry by saying that a new mining charter will be gazetted soon, despite the fact that the industry is strongly opposed to many of the measures set out in the drafts and considers that it has simply been ignored.