EDITORIAL: Growth needs proactive policy

In surveys and sessions at last week’s World Economic Forum on Africa, Francophone Africa emerged as a new focus for investors. Economies such as the Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Morocco and Senegal are coming up as flavour-of-the-year destinations for foreign direct investment.

SA still has its "hub" status and its place as Africa’s most developed and most powerful economy. But given Africa’s importance to SA’s manufactured exports and to the growth plans of many South African companies, the region’s woes cannot but be bad for SA. Worse, though, is that SA’s own growth outlook is so miserable.

The IMF now sees SA’s economy growth falling below 1% again this year, though at 0.8% (rising to 1.6% next year) it’s among the optimists — some economists have even lower growth forecasts.

The IMF warns of political risks to SA’s growth outlook that "loom large" and no doubt will spell out its views in much greater detail when it concludes its Article IV report on SA later in 2017.

But others are more upfront about what ails SA. Research by BMI, which is an economic unit in the same group as the Fitch ratings agency, sees growth at 0.9% in 2017, but warns of the risks to investment spending in particular from populist rhetoric about radical economic transformation, which could deter investors and weigh on fixed investment growth, as well as policy uncertainty and a poor operating environment.