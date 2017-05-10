EDITORIAL: Introducing Ipap the ninth

But the hard numbers tell a different story. Since the low point in the recession of 2008, manufacturing has cumulatively risen in real terms by about 15%. That is growth of a little more than 1.7 percentage points a year. It is better than the economy as a whole, so clearly something is working. But in the same period, the services sector grew cumulatively 29%, according to Statistics SA figures.

You have to ask whether the government should not be spending more effort on that sector, which is growing at double the rate. What is more, the manufacturing sector still has not reached the high point it hit in 2008 and has been more or less static since 2012. In the hermetically sealed apartheid economy, manufacturing constituted 23% of GDP; it now constitutes barely 13%.

By international comparisons, SA also lags. The international statistics website TradingEconomics records that over the same period Mexican manufacturing rose 31%. Mexico has a much larger industrial base than SA, but Indonesian manufacturing, is roughly the same size as SA’s, or at least it was — it rose 41% cumulatively over the same period. The difficulty is working out what the causes are of SA’s relative underperformance. SA has been unlucky in that it has not been part of a rapidly expanding region, like Indonesia. Neither does it have a very rich neighbour such as Mexico has. African growth has stalled and that has not helped either.