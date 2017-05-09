EDITORIAL: Vive la difference

That Macron won with such a convincing majority shows the centre can hold and there is still clear support for liberal democratic values. He is socially liberal and pro-business — the farthest thing from the kind of populism that has been on the rise elsewhere. He campaigned on a message of hope and unity, which he took through in his message to the huge crowds that gathered in Paris to celebrate his victory, addressing them as "all of you, the people of France".

The election result is good news for Europe and for the EU, whose future would have been at significant risk had Le Pen prevailed. And it is good news for France, which voted to be open not closed to the world.

The outcome is significant, too, because Macron prevailed despite a last-minute hacking attack, speculated to be by some of the same Russian-US interests who tipped the balance in the US election battle by hacking Hillary Clinton’s e-mails. The hack attack raises new questions about a Russian agenda to undermine western liberal democracies in general and the EU and Nato in particular, but the welcome difference in France seems to have been that the electorate and the media have wised up to the phenomenon. (As have the candidates — there’s speculation that the Macron campaign may have deliberately planted mundane e-mails for the hackers.)