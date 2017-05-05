EDITORIAL: No more free rides for boards

It is possible that the directors of state-owned oil firm PetroSA had no idea what they were getting into when they were appointed.

The entity’s biggest problem – the massive loss in 2014-15 because of a gas-drilling project gone wrong — stems from decisions taken long before their appointments between 2014 and 2016. Project Ikhwezi, as the project was known, has not yet done all its damage to the balance sheet: additional impairments are still coming to light. There is also an unfunded R8.8bn decommissioning liability that becomes due in 2018.

It is projected that PetroSA will have made another R2.2bn loss when it reports its results for 2016-17.

It’s no wonder then that the PetroSA board has asked its holding company, the Central Energy Fund (CEF), to place it in business rescue. This is exactly what should happen and a proper assessment done of what aspects of the business can be fixed.

After that it should be sold. PetroSA, above all other state-owned entities, is unequivocally (according to its own internal investigations) a business that is failing due to ineptitude, decisions made without proper evidence and the absence of technical expertise.

But the CEF board has turned down the plea for business rescue. Rather than interpreting this as a genuine call for help, the attitude of the CEF to the proposal is that it is nothing more than a ploy by directors to evade responsibility for the mess the company is in. By going into business rescue, they will avoid accusations of reckless trading or delinquency.