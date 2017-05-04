EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground

Pundits of our politics have for many years declared that we had reached a tipping point in the Jacob Zuma presidency.

First, it was the disclosure that Zuma had spent millions building himself a grand place in Nkandla. The story first broke in 2009 and political commentators predicted that this, of all things, would damage his standing in the ANC. It didn’t. Instead, the ANC closed ranks around him.

Then came the public protector’s report saying that Zuma was responsible for a portion of the costs to improve his homestead. It also pointed out his very active role in dealing with the architect of his choice in making the changes. The report came just before the 2014 general election. But when people went to the polls, the needle indicating ANC support hardly moved.

Next was the Constitutional Court judgment that Zuma had unlawfully ignored the public protector and must pay back the money. This time, the ground shifted ever so slightly as the ANC national executive discussed how to respond, with one lone voice — Gauteng’s Paul Mashatile — suggesting that Zuma should "do the honourable thing" and follow his conscience. But again, in the end, ranks were closed.