EDITORIAL: Little reason to cheer as SA squeezes back into foreign direct investment index

The 2017 foreign direct investment (FDI) report from AT Kearney is entitled Glass Half Full, and that is perhaps even more apt for SA than it is for some of the other countries that have made the top 25 spots on the global consultancy’s FDI Confidence index.

SA has cracked the index again after a two-year absence. But whereas in 2014, the country was ranked 13th on the index, up from 15th in 2013, this time we only just edged in at 25th out of 25 countries.

Bottom of the log we might be, but it’s clearly better to be in than out. The index is drawn from an annual survey of global business executives that ranks which markets are most likely to attract the most investment over the next three years.

It is a forward-looking survey that over the past two decades has proved to track quite closely the top destinations for FDI in subsequent years.

SA could certainly do with a better placing in the FDI attractiveness stakes, and with a lot more FDI.