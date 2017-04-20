EDITORIAL: Transformation of the IMF kind

It also wants to see transformation and it urges SA to do something about its highly concentrated economy. But its views on the kinds of reforms we need if we want to grow could hardly be further from the self-interestedly crude economics of the slogans.

SA’s product markets tend to be dominated by large and sometimes monopolistic (or oligopolistic) players, which keeps the cost of goods and services high and makes it difficult for smaller players to get into the market and to thrive.

But the IMF is referring just as much to Eskom or Telkom or Transnet as it is to the private sector. Those markets need to be opened up and radically reformed, too, if SA wants to generate entrepreneurship, investment, jobs and growth.

And as a talk in SA by the IMF’s David Lipton made clear in 2016, when the organisation talks about reforming SA’s product markets, that’s not about bringing in black players — it is about opening them up to new entrepreneurial players, whatever their colour, who can bring dynamism to those markets and create jobs in sizeable numbers. It is about opening them up to the kind of competition that will bring down input costs for businesses and living costs for workers, not take them further up. Nor is it just product markets that the IMF sees as being in need of reform. Labour markets, too, must become more dynamic and more flexible if we are to have more jobs and more growth.

Reforms such as these could really transform the economy and enable higher rates of growth and job creation. Sadly, there is little sign our policymakers are hearing the advice.