EDITORIAL: May be or maybe not

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call a snap general election is a curious contradiction: it is in some senses inspired and brave and in others forced and opportunistic.

Ever since the Brexit referendum, May has been in the invidious position of having to implement a policy that she did not support. But having committed herself to implementing the outcome of the vote, she lacked credibility as the genuine owner of the decision.

The election, assuming she wins, will solve that problem with emphasis. It will finally shut the door on those who claim Brexit was won largely on the basis of a protest vote rather than a genuine desire to break with the EU.

And a victory at the polls for the Tories is a pretty easy assumption at this point. The Labour Party is in calamitous disarray — so much so that the polls suggest that in a straight choice between May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn she would win five times as many votes as her opponent. Support for the Conservatives is running at double that of Labour. Almost never in recent history has the gap been so large.

Even the Eurosceptic party Ukip is in crisis, having just lost its only seat in parliament. The only question mark is by how much Liberal Democrats would increase their vote, and the current betting is that they would win some but it would be outweighed by Tory gains in the north.