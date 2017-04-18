EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba picks a destructive path

What can one say about Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s new choice of economic adviser, Christopher Malikane, other than to throw up one’s hands in despair? Malikane has set out his stall in an eight-page summation of his ideas published in various newspapers at the weekend. His ideas are rooted in Marxist voodoo economics.

For a finance minister to be taking advice from one with such outmoded and unorthodox ideas puts SA on the path towards such economic disasters as Zimbabwe and Venezuela. Doing so is an act of grotesque irresponsibility.

There is, of course, a legitimate debate about the pace and nature of transformation in SA. Nobody can or should deny that SA remains a racially skewed society — hardly a surprise given its history.

However, SA has been steadily tackling this problem with extraordinary success over the past two decades. SA’s black middle class is now numerically larger than its white middle class. Notwithstanding the repeated misinformation on the topic by no less a person than the president of the country, according to the latest available accurate data, black South Africans directly own just slightly less than white South Africans of the JSE. Indirectly – in other words, via pension funds – black South Africans own more of the JSE than whites. That proportion will increase as the wealth of black South Africans improves.

This is hardly a surprise; successive ANC governments have been active in supporting transformation, and the fruits of this policy have been impressive, even given the huge scale of the problem. Yet transformation cannot meaningfully take place in an economy that is not growing. There is hardly an economist on the planet who does not recognise that forced, large-scale redistribution is a destructive and self-defeating policy that leads to economic disaster not only for those from whom the property is stolen, but also those to whom it is notionally given.

Yet the necessity for economic growth is not even mentioned in passing in Malikane’s diatribe. In place of growth, Malikane, like most Marxists, sees only "wars" between "classes", which cynically he sees as a positive that can be used to the advantage of "progressive forces".