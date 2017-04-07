EDITORIAL: To march or not to march

In a statement, Cosatu said it was "clear" on the issue. "The fact that some people agree with us on the president stepping down does not mean that they are our friends. They are saying this to drive their narrow regime-change agenda and we reject it," the movement said.

Notwithstanding Cosatu’s "clarity" on the issue, it is obvious the call to go marching is a divisive one within the various worker organisations.

The newly established South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), launched by former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, is encouraging its members to march, as is the Federation of Unions of SA.

The confusion and, let’s face it, the hypocrisy is not one-sided. Business normally frowns upon most marches, concerned they will lead to productivity declines.

In this case, however, Business Unity SA has not taken sides on the issue, saying its members are free to decide what to do.

It’s hard not to notice that it is conspicuously less voluble about the disruption to business than it has been in the past.

If the "to march, or not to march" question is hard for workers and their representative organisations, the same is not true for the middle class.