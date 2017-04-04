EDITORIAL: A black day for the country

What these policy shifts might be, the agency did not specify, but it did raise concern about the governing party’s internal divisions, which could "delay fiscal and structural reforms". It also specifically raised the possibility that the trust established between business leaders and labour representatives could be eroded. And as it has in the past, it fretted about investor confidence and the decision by business to hold back on investment.

But beyond the politics, S&P raised a further issue: the South African government’s contingent liabilities. Guarantees utilised by public enterprises are expected to reach R500bn in 2020, or 10% of GDP in 2017. These are the loans guaranteed by the government taken out by state-owned enterprises.

The main issue here, of course, is Eskom, which currently has a R350bn guarantee framework. S&P estimates that Eskom will have to fund a revenue gap of R70bn. Other parastatals are mentioned, including the South African National Roads Agency and South African Airways.

This could have implications for SA’s overall debt, which has increased to 48% of GDP in 2017, from 30% in 2010. Although S&P does note that less than a 10th of government’s stock is denominated in foreign currency, it also makes the point that nonresidents hold about 35% of the government’s rand-denominated debt. That could make financing costs vulnerable to foreign investor sentiment and exchange-rate fluctuations.

What are the immediate implications?