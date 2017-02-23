EDITORIAL: Painting a way out of a corner

In the 2017-18 national budget, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan made a grand attempt at achieving three key goals. Firstly, to create a credible budget that authentically fits into SA’s real economic predicament. Secondly, to reappropriate the debate on "radical economic transformation" so that it becomes not a statement of angry rhetoric or a sectional threat but an encompassing invitation to participate in broad social wellbeing. And, thirdly, to try to set the stage for a new approach to economic management that stretches beyond the government being a "transfer" institution into becoming a catalyst for a functional and just society.

These are ambitious aims. How did he do? On the first issue, extremely well.

The Treasury finds itself in the painful bear hug of a low-growth squeeze. Every year for the past five years, economic growth has declined. The implications of a low and declining growth trajectory complicate the Treasury’s position. But clearly, by starting from the nonnegotiable of the modest deficit of 3.1% and sticking to that target, he has delivered not only something the ratings agencies can likely live with but what South Africans need in the long term.

The price he has had to pay for this target is an expenditure that increases only a tiny margin above inflation and the requirement that he imposes a set of new taxes. In a weak economy, these new tax levels will hurt.

But as Gordhan pointed out in the speech, better increase taxes now than add to a debt level that already looks dangerously high.

SA is now paying just under R500m a day on servicing that debt. Adding to those costs would in the long term be worse than raising taxes now.