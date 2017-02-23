EDITORIAL: Painting a way out of a corner
Better increase taxes now than add to a debt level that looks dangerously high
In the 2017-18 national budget, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan made a grand attempt at achieving three key goals. Firstly, to create a credible budget that authentically fits into SA’s real economic predicament. Secondly, to reappropriate the debate on "radical economic transformation" so that it becomes not a statement of angry rhetoric or a sectional threat but an encompassing invitation to participate in broad social wellbeing. And, thirdly, to try to set the stage for a new approach to economic management that stretches beyond the government being a "transfer" institution into becoming a catalyst for a functional and just society.
These are ambitious aims. How did he do? On the first issue, extremely well.
The Treasury finds itself in the painful bear hug of a low-growth squeeze. Every year for the past five years, economic growth has declined. The implications of a low and declining growth trajectory complicate the Treasury’s position. But clearly, by starting from the nonnegotiable of the modest deficit of 3.1% and sticking to that target, he has delivered not only something the ratings agencies can likely live with but what South Africans need in the long term.
The price he has had to pay for this target is an expenditure that increases only a tiny margin above inflation and the requirement that he imposes a set of new taxes. In a weak economy, these new tax levels will hurt.
But as Gordhan pointed out in the speech, better increase taxes now than add to a debt level that already looks dangerously high.
SA is now paying just under R500m a day on servicing that debt. Adding to those costs would in the long term be worse than raising taxes now.
What about the second issue, trying to redefine the debate on "radical economic transformation"?
The difference between his accommodating, inclusive style and that of President Jacob Zuma on the same topic is like night and day. In Zuma’s hand, radical economic transformation comes across as a threat and a racially loaded one at that. In Gordhan’s hands, it is an invitation. It emphasises mutual interdependence between economic growth and greater social equity. By emphasising the agreement at Nedlac on a national minimum wage and the CEO initiative, he underlines the fundamentally co-operative nature of change.
"We are at a crossroads now. We need to act urgently to build confidence and support investment.
"We need to bring all stakeholders to an inclusive growth and transformation path."
These are the inspiring words, but sadly they will be viewed everywhere with scepticism. Behind this Mandela-esque vision is a cacophony of barely disguised ideological opposition and behind that is an odious backdrop of political manoeuvring. The tentative support by his colleagues and his president speaks volumes.
And that, in turn, crimps his ability to really get a new debate on the economy going. At the end of his speech, he asked whether SA should consider supplementing its constitutional bill of rights with a charter of economic rights. The charter would bind South Africans to an economy that would open the way to "decent and well-remunerated jobs", facilitate training and retraining in the face of technological change, and support an environment for micro, small and medium businesses.
Behind these words lies an implicit critique that SA is just not living up to its potential and its government is weakening.
Worse, while the idea is laudable, its implementation does not lie in his hands alone.
It lies in the hands of his countrymen, his colleagues and his president. And there is the rub.
