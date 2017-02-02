EDITORIAL: A big bone for a bulldog

The biggest problem facing Nel is that to prosecute, he will require a nolle prosequi — a decision not to prosecute — from the NPA. This is precisely the organisation Nel claims is prosecuting selectively. In other words, he will require the co-operation, even if it is simply to state unequivocally that they do not intend prosecuting a case, of the organisation he claims has ulterior motives in deciding against prosecuting in the first place. If the NPA does have ulterior motives in not prosecuting a politician, for example, what are the chances it will hand over the prosecution to an outside organisation? Not much.

But that is not where Nel’s problems end. Should a private prosecutor lose a case, they must cover all legal fees of the accused, plus, of course, their own.

Just bringing a case is, therefore, hugely risky and possibly terribly expensive. Neither can Nel arrest anyone or even investigate on the police’s behalf. What he can do is call witnesses and cross-examine them.

This is not to say a kind of reality check on the NPA will not be a good thing; it is just going to be difficult to do in practice.

There is also the issue of Nel using as his platform Afriforum, essentially a pro-Afrikaans lobby group. There is nothing wrong with that in principle. Clearly, in hiring Nel, Afriforum is trying to move beyond a narrow focus, and that too is a welcome event. But it could open Nel to the criticism that there is an ethnic or racial taint to his actions.

Whatever the case, Nel’s departure and his decision effectively to take criminal prosecution private demonstrates a political truism: wherever a political vacuum develops, it will inevitably be filled. Nel’s actions reflect a sense that the prosecution service is just not doing its job. The longer that lasts, the more success Nel will have — and good luck to him.